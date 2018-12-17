Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.42 Million Position in Olin Co. (OLN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 117,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Olin were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 68.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,699,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Olin by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,890,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,739,000 after purchasing an additional 369,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Olin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 8.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 91,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 13.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 920,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 109,292 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of Olin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Olin news, SVP John Maurice Sampson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $324,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,800 shares of company stock worth $460,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.73. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

