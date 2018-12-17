Wentworth Resources (WEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources Limited, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Wentworth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wentworth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.