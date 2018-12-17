Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Holdings Lowered by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 558,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.0% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 360,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 41.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,861,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 764.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 147,452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 57.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61,772 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 104.6% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 58,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,760 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Zamarin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $993,625. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

NYSE WMB opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.59. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 215.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Holdings Lowered by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/williams-companies-inc-wmb-holdings-lowered-by-canada-pension-plan-investment-board.html.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.