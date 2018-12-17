Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Stake Increased by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,558,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 10.43% of Willis Towers Watson worth $1,910,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,558,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,880,000 after acquiring an additional 81,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,408,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,175,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,389,000 after buying an additional 44,291 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,031,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,157,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter valued at about $333,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd J. Jones sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $381,122.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 16,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,681,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $4,664,542. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLTW. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $155.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.43. 136,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,940. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.20%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

