Winding Tree (LIF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $209.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00003736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $209.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.02268623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00142480 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00183902 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028600 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028483 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,260,078 tokens. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.