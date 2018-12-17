Wipro Limited (WIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.51. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wipro by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Wipro by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.