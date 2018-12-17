Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) & Freedom (FRHC) Head-To-Head Review

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) and Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Wisdom Tree Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Freedom does not pay a dividend. Wisdom Tree Investments pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Wisdom Tree Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Wisdom Tree Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.1% of Freedom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wisdom Tree Investments and Freedom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wisdom Tree Investments $237.40 million 4.28 $27.19 million $0.24 27.67 Freedom $55.22 million 9.12 $19.23 million N/A N/A

Wisdom Tree Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wisdom Tree Investments and Freedom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wisdom Tree Investments 2 2 3 0 2.14 Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wisdom Tree Investments currently has a consensus price target of $10.21, suggesting a potential upside of 53.83%. Given Wisdom Tree Investments’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wisdom Tree Investments is more favorable than Freedom.

Risk and Volatility

Wisdom Tree Investments has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of -0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wisdom Tree Investments and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wisdom Tree Investments 18.05% 16.22% 7.67% Freedom N/A -20.43% -6.99%

Summary

Wisdom Tree Investments beats Freedom on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.