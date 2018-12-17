WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Receives $57.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on WNS to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barrington Research set a $60.00 price target on WNS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

Get WNS alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,975,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,859,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 307,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WNS traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. WNS has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.66 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.40%. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.