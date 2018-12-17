Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Purchases 1,019 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Argus boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other news, CEO Gale E. Klappa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 146,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $10,509,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,073 shares of company stock worth $22,864,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $74.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of -0.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

