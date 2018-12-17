Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Purchases 4,133 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 896,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 71,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 104,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $25.56 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Mizuho set a $28.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/worldquant-millennium-quantitative-strategies-llc-purchases-4133-shares-of-pultegroup-inc-phm.html.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.