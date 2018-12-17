Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 146,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,531,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $631,812,000 after purchasing an additional 730,174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,071,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,449,000 after purchasing an additional 601,708 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,005,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 608,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 638,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,029. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Sunday. GMP Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

