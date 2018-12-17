Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $1.98 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for about 1.4% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 856.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 210.0% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Ross Stores to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $78.46. 28,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,295. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

