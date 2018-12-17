Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lowers Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $112,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $465.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus set a $480.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.05.

SHW traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $387.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,821. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $479.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In related news, Director John M. Stropki bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $375.00 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

