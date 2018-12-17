Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR) Insider Buys C$98,800.00 in Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) insider Gurdeep Singh Gill purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$98,800.00.

Gurdeep Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 30th, Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 24,100 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,588.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 30,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,600.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 5,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 20,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,200.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 7,530 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,321.90.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 48,300 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,275.00.

YGR opened at C$2.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$2.42 and a twelve month high of C$6.50.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$45.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd will post 0.929999938000004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YGR. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$8.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, October 5th.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

