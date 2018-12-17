YEE Achieves Market Cap of $2.20 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One YEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, DEx.top, CoinTiger and ABCC. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $891,812.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.18 or 0.10184865 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00031307 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinTiger, OKEx, FCoin, DigiFinex, DEx.top and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

