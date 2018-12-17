YOU COIN (YOU) Trading Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $0.00 and $186,419.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.75 or 0.02277832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00142601 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00184864 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029058 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028957 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,736,000,000 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

