YouLive Coin (UC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

YouLive Coin (CURRENCY:UC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, YouLive Coin has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One YouLive Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX and Bit-Z. YouLive Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,771.00 worth of YouLive Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YouLive Coin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00032510 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00068308 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007533 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00001041 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000749 BTC.

YouLive Coin Profile

YouLive Coin (CRYPTO:UC) is a token. YouLive Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. YouLive Coin’s official message board is www.youlive.io/announcement. YouLive Coin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialYouLive and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YouLive Coin is www.youlive.io.

YouLive Coin Token Trading

YouLive Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YouLive Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YouLive Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YouLive Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YouLive Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YouLive Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.