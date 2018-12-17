YPF SA (YPF) Holdings Trimmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 166,046 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in YPF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in YPF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in YPF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in YPF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in YPF during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in YPF during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of YPF from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. YPF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

YPF stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. YPF SA has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.66. YPF had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Research analysts anticipate that YPF SA will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

