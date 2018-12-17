Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Stake Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,249,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 7.44% of Yum! Brands worth $2,113,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $559,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,022.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,119. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $90.09. The stock had a trading volume of 51,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,774. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $99.00 price objective on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

