Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.55 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAOI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.11. 837,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,245. The firm has a market cap of $348.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $50.30.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

