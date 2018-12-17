Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other Conagra Brands news, CFO David S. Marberger purchased 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $99,969.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Connolly acquired 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 217,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,646.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,112 shares of company stock worth $849,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 761.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 780.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $29.01. 6,542,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,376. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

