Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2018

Wall Street analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post $4.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the lowest is $4.20 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $16.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.88 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

SYF traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 884,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $40.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,623,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,141 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 352,487 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,144,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,037,000 after acquiring an additional 48,890 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

