Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2018

Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $5.74 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $92.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 661,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 149,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 305,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 99,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 99,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

