Zacks: Analysts Expect Upwork Inc (UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.63 Million

Analysts predict that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report sales of $65.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $251.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.26 million to $252.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $298.37 million, with estimates ranging from $296.44 million to $300.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Upwork in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Upwork in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Upwork in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

UPWK stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 322,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,108. Upwork has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

In other news, SVP Hayden Brown sold 54,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $756,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc and changed its name to Upwork Inc in May 2015.

