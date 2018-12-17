Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post sales of $6.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.33 billion and the highest is $7.21 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $5.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $35.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.48 billion to $37.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $37.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.37 billion to $38.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $1,686,315.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $153,780,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $138,797,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 532.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 832,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,190,000 after buying an additional 700,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 56.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,850,000 after buying an additional 674,058 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 86.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,359,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.08. 2,504,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,418. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

