Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) will announce $38.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Unique Fabricating’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.90 million and the highest is $40.00 million. Unique Fabricating posted sales of $41.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unique Fabricating will report full year sales of $173.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $175.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $183.31 million, with estimates ranging from $177.30 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unique Fabricating.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

NASDAQ UFAB opened at $4.99 on Monday. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unique Fabricating (UFAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.