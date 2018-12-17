Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federated Investors Inc (FII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) to announce $310.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.28 million. Federated Investors posted sales of $278.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Federated Investors.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $308.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.04 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FII. TheStreet upgraded Federated Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Federated Investors from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Federated Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

In other Federated Investors news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $35,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $251,364.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 541,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,561.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,712 shares of company stock valued at $291,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Federated Investors by 12.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 68,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 29.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 22.4% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 32.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 14,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FII stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Federated Investors has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

