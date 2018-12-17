Zacks: Brokerages Set $2.00 Price Target for Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK)

Shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fuel Tech an industry rank of 197 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of FTEK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. 87,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,969. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.57% of Fuel Tech worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

