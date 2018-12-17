Zacks: Cango Inc – (CANG) Given $12.90 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $12.90 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cango an industry rank of 98 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cango alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CANG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cango in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cango in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.90 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,687,000. Primavera Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cango during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,399,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cango during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cango during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cango stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 877. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cango has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Read More: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.