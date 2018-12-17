Zacks: Ennis, Inc. (EBF) Given $20.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ennis an industry rank of 212 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

Shares of EBF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.67. 4,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,156. Ennis has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ennis had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $98.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ennis will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

