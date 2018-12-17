Zacks: Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Given $2.63 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.63 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Euroseas an industry rank of 148 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euroseas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of Euroseas worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). Euroseas had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

