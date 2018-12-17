Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Air Products & Chemicals (APD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Air Products has a strong project backlog. Moreover, strategic investments in high-return projects, new business deals, cost cuts and acquisitions should drive results in fiscal 2019. The Lu'An syngas project is also expected to contribute to its earnings. Air Products also remains committed to maximize returns to shareholders. Moreover, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, the company faces headwind from higher maintenance outage costs. Its global gases sales also remain under pressure. Air Products is also seeing pressure in its LNG business.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.08.

APD opened at $155.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Air Products & Chemicals has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

In related news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,429,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

