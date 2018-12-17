Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

NYSE BSAC opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $591.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.84 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,097.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 10,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

