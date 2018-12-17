Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Under Armour (UAA) to Hold

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Under Armour’s sustained focus on brand development and expansion of DTC and technology-based fitness businesses bode well for the stock that has not only risen but also outpaced the industry in a year. Furthermore, apart from rolling out e-commerce platforms, the company continues to look for opportunities to expand footprint. These efforts have aided the company to post better-than-expected third-quarter 2018 results, wherein both top and bottom lines grew year over year. Pleased with its quarterly outcome, which reflects good progress of Under Armour’s multi-year transformation plan, the company raised its view for 2018. However, sluggish sales performance in North America remain a concern. Management expects full year revenues from the region to decline in low-single digits. Moreover, higher SG&A expenses may hurt margins to an extent. SG&A expenses are expected to increase at a mid-single-digit rate in 2018.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

Shares of UAA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,260. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.74, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,886,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,763,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,949,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,631,000 after buying an additional 80,926 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,011,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,562,000 after buying an additional 159,625 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,566,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the period. 41.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

