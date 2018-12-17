Zacks: Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (MPVD) Given $5.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) has received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mountain Province Diamonds an industry rank of 212 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPVD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mountain Province Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mountain Province Diamonds from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Mountain Province Diamonds by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,706,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mountain Province Diamonds stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,603. The company has a market capitalization of $262.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

