ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZEAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on ZEALAND PHARMA/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEAL traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. 1,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,343. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.31.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $5.20. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a positive return on equity of 91.98% and a negative net margin of 483.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

