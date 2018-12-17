Zions Bancorp (ZION) Holdings Increased by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,948 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,974 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.7% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Zions Bancorp worth $38,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorp by 92.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 27.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 65.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 139,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 55,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorp alerts:

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.23.

ZION stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.87 million. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Zions Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other Zions Bancorp news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $66,743.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $295,428.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,259 shares of company stock worth $1,170,272 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/zions-bancorp-zion-holdings-increased-by-maltese-capital-management-llc.html.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.