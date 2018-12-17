Zonecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $25,297.00 (ZNE)

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Zonecoin has a total market cap of $25,297.00 and $0.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zonecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Zonecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008570 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00020054 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00267502 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00017557 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Zonecoin Profile

Zonecoin (CRYPTO:ZNE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech. The official website for Zonecoin is www.zonecoin.tech.

Zonecoin Coin Trading

Zonecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zonecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

