$0.23 EPS Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. Franklin Street Properties posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

FSP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 607,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,992. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

