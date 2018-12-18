$0.46 EPS Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 283.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 74.22% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

ARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,634.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 133,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,548. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.43. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 48.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.48%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

