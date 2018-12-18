$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brink’s (BCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.01. Brink’s posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Brink’s to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

BCO traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 407,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,417. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

