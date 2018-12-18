1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €62.08 ($72.19).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. equinet set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

ETR:DRI opened at €44.50 ($51.74) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a 12-month high of €72.65 ($84.48).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

