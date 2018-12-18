1,100 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (IYW) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $161.98 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $155.43 and a 1 year high of $196.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3412 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

