111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 111 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get 111 alerts:

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 111 during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in 111 during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in 111 during the 3rd quarter worth $6,084,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 111 during the 3rd quarter worth $6,785,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “111 (YI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.34” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/111-yi-sets-new-12-month-low-at-6-34.html.

About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.