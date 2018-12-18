$116.78 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post sales of $116.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.40 million to $121.20 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $383.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.70 million to $389.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $478.40 million, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $492.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $103.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. FIG Partners raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

In other news, EVP Yamynn Deangelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,737.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 40.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

