$116.78 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post sales of $116.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.40 million to $121.20 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $383.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.70 million to $389.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $478.40 million, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $492.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $103.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. FIG Partners raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

In other news, EVP Yamynn Deangelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,737.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 40.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply