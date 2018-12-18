12,000 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,567,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 821,703 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 24,821 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad Farrell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

