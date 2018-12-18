$125.46 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2018

Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post sales of $125.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.07 million and the highest is $131.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $94.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $441.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.60 million to $452.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $638.73 million, with estimates ranging from $531.60 million to $681.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,362. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,178 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $106,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 4,123 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $425,905.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,191 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

