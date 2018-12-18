14,500 Shares in Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Purchased by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Radware by 1.3% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,966,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,825,000 after acquiring an additional 77,640 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Radware by 22.7% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,628,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,723,000 after acquiring an additional 671,149 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radware by 155.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Radware by 26.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,027,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,986,000 after acquiring an additional 217,858 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Radware by 18.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 73,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.58, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Radware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Radware in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

