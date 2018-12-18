14,994 Shares in Adobe Inc (ADBE) Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,994 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 8,705 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $221.38 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $172.92 and a 1 year high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday. Nomura set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price target (down from $254.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $286.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.26.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total value of $665,997.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,875,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,806 shares of company stock worth $5,167,142 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

