154,565 Shares in VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.93% of VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,030,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 941,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 295,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 57,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRAK stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

